Mueller, Marini Propel Battery Past Loudoun in Wild Finish

It was a strong start for the Battery as they controlled much of the possession and attacking play. Less than a minute into the match, Ataulla Guerra stepped in front of a poor Loudoun pass and looked the way of Romario Piggott who made a late run towards the top of the box. Piggott was met by the Loudoun defense and his attempt was blocked away. Guerra had his fair share of chances in the first half getting onto the end of a Piggott cross four minutes in. Kotaro Higashi played a brilliant ball down the right side finding Piggott making a streaking run. Piggott's ball in found Guerra in stride but the forward couldn't control and his attempt was off the mark.