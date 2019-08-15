North Charleston man charged for having illegal gaming machines

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a North Charleston man Wednesday in connection with illegal gaming machines.
Chak Lau, 50, faces one charge of gambling at a gaming house and 10 counts of keeping unlawful gaming tables, according to jail records.
Court affidavits state Lau ran an illegal gambling operation at a building on Harley Street in North Charleston.
The court papers state SLED agents seized ten Pot O’ Gold machines that offered poker, keno, blackjack and other illegal games of chance.
Agents say during video surveillance, they witnessed Lau use his own set of keys to unlock and enter the building. They say at the time of his arrest, Lau had the keys that opened the gambling machines and the building.
A judge released Lau on a personal recognizance bond.
