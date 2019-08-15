Scattered storms could drop heavy rain again today

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak cold front will stall out across the area over the next 24 hours keeping the chance of scattered showers and storms in the forecast. An increase in clouds, proximity of front and an earlier onset of rain will help to keep the temperatures down a touch from yesterday. It will still be a hot and humid day with highs near 90 degrees and a heat index over 100°. Scattered storms are possible this afternoon and evening with any storms capable of producing torrential downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds. We may see some rain around tomorrow morning along with the chance of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Over the course of the weekend, this front will fade away allowing for more sunshine and a slow lowering of our rain chances. We should still expect scattered downpours through Sunday evening.