Sheriff’s office: Threat against S.C. Walmart stores is a hoax
August 15, 2019 at 2:16 PM EDT - Updated August 15 at 6:09 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says a hoax about Walmart is going around.

According to a Facebook post by the department, recently concerned citizens have contacted them after receiving text messages about a possible threat to Walmart stores.

The sheriff’s office says after reaching out to the Marion Police Department, which has jurisdiction over the Mullins Walmart, there does not seem to be a credible threat.

The post goes on to say it is unknown where this message started but departments throughout the state have determined it’s a hoax.

