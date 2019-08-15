Waterfront hotel in downtown Charleston one step closer to reality

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new hotel planned for downtown Charleston took a significant step toward completion on Wednesday night when the designs received final approval from BAR-L (Board of Architectural Review-Large).
The hotel will be located at 176 Concord Street.
“We are grateful to the City of Charleston and the Board of Architectural Review for their valuable input throughout the approvals process,” said Dan Battista, Lowe’s senior vice president of development in Charleston. “Lowe has been active in the Charleston community for over two decades, and we look forward to continuing our longstanding commitment to excellence with this world-class hotel project.”
The hotel will have 225 rooms with a cafe, ground-floor retail, a restaurant, a rooftop terrace, and a spa. It will be open to the public.
As for the park’s expansion, the riverwalk will be extended about 400 feet starting at the park’s entrance on Concord Street and ending at Cumberland Street. The project also includes the expansion of dock access with the addition of a marina facility.
The former South Carolina Ports Authority Office Building is currently being demolished. A groundbreaking is expected this fall with the hotel opening in 2022.
