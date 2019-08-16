Authorities: At least one dead in crash on Hwy 176 in Berkeley Co.

Authorities on scene of the deadly crash in Berkeley County
By Live 5 Web Staff | August 16, 2019 at 10:08 AM EDT - Updated August 16 at 10:31 AM

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - At least one person is dead following a crash in Berkeley County on Friday morning.

The crash happened in the area of Highway 176 at Black Tom Road, which is temporarily closed while emergency crews work the scene.

Motorists traveling west on US 176 are being detoured to Sheep Island Road. Motorists traveling east on US 176 are being detoured to Black Tom Road.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.

