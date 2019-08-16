BCSD works to fill teacher vacancies and bus driver positions before school year starts

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Students in Berkeley County head back to class on Monday, but the district is still working to fill some teacher vacancies and bus driver positions before school starts.
As of Friday morning, Berkeley County had six teacher vacancies, but only one of those was in a core subject.
The district is temporarily filling that math teacher position with a certified math instructor who currently works for the central office. They will stay in that role until a teacher is hired.
The other vacancies are for extra offerings of other subjects like drama and art.
Meanwhile, district also has openings for about 35 to 37 bus drivers. Some current drivers are doubling up on routes in the meantime.
Berkeley County School District currently employees about 140 bus drivers, but officials are hoping to grow that number to allow for more efficient routes and to take the burden off drivers who are serving multiple routes.
