Deputies release surveillance footage in golf cart theft

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance footage from a golf course pro shop in hopes someone will recognize a suspect in a golf cart theft.
Deputies say two people stole a golf cart from Wachesaw East Golf Course on July 25.
Surveillance video shows a woman, described as 5-foot-9, weighing approximately 160 pounds with long blond hair.
Deputies say the woman entered the pro shop at approximately 5:30 p.m. requesting the last round of the day for her husband.
Deputies say a man with the golf cart was last seen driving from the bag drop-off area.
When an employee went to check on the man at 7:30 p.m., neither the golfer nor the cart were on the course, according to Georgetown County spokesman Jason Leslie.
In addition to video of the woman recorded inside the pro shop, cameras recorded an image of their vehicle.
Anyone with information on their identities are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.
