Four Gamecocks Named to Preseason Coaches All-SEC Teams

Edwards, a 6-3, 215-pound senior wide receiver from Conway, S.C., could finish his career at the top of all of the career receiving charts at South Carolina. He enters his final campaign ranked fifth in receptions (163), sixth in receiving yards (2,229) and tied for ninth in receiving touchdowns (16). A big target who possesses excellent size and hands, Edwards has appeared in 38 games, making 37 starts. He has a catch in every game in which he has appeared and has five 100-yard receiving games. He is on the Biletnikoff Watch List, was a preseason third-team All-SEC pick by the media, was a preseason first-team All-SEC selection according to CollegeFootballNews.com, and was named preseason second-team All-SEC by Phil Steele.