Georgetown Co. correctional officer sexually assaulted inmate, lawsuit says

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Georgetown County correctional officer has been accused in a lawsuit of sexually assaulting a jail inmate.
Jana Cardinale claims that on Feb. 15, 2018, she was incarcerated at the Georgetown County Detention Center when she was sexually abused by a correctional officer.
According to the lawsuit, she was pressured by the officer into sexual activity.
Cardinale states in the suit that she has suffered severe and disabling trauma and emotional distress as a result and she will need future medical and psychiatric care.
She is seeking actual and punitive damages.
The correctional officer is only referred to as “John Doe” throughout the suit.
