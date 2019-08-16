‘Is anyone looking into this?’ Community concerned after third reported suicide at Shaw Air Force Base this year

"Anytime you have one, it's tragic, but the actual numbers of military suicides is in line with the population as a whole but our people are under stress, a lot of deployments, with very new, innovative programs when you come back from overseas to make sure that your mental health is evaluated -- not just your physical health,” Graham said. “We're trying to make it easier to go and get counseling that it won't hurt your career. If you're having a bad time in your life, go seek help. That used to be a stigma. It's no longer a stigma so just looking out for your buddy, spending some time and effort for commanders and first sergeants. The military has probably got the most effective program than anybody I know, but this is just a problem."