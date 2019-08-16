Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (8/15)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
MLB
American League
Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 0-3 with a walk in a 19-5 loss to Cleveland. The Holly Hill native is batting .253 with 17 HR’s and 50 RBI
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - No game. The Stratford alum is batting .212 with 19 HR’s and 52 RBI
Asher Wojciechowski, P, Baltimore Orioles - No game. The Beaufort alum is 2-5 with a 4.84 ERA and 52 K’s in 43.2 innings. He’s 8-2 with a 3.61 ERA and 81 K’s in 84.2 innings in Triple-A
National League
Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - 0-1 in a 2-1 loss to Cincinnati. The Stratford alum is batting .230 with 10 HR’s and 23 RBI.
Double-A
Eastern League
James Reeves, P, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Pitched 3.1 innings giving up 2 hits, 0 runs with 1 walk and 2 K’s earning the win in a 6-5 win over Akron. The Ashley Ridge alum is 7-2 with a 2.05 ERA and 52 K’s in 46.2 innings in Double-A. He’s 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 21 K’s in 12 innings in High-A.
Class A
Seth Lancaster, INF, Lakewood Blueclaws (Philadelphia Phillies) - Did not play in a 3-2 win over Delmarva. The Hanahan alum is hitting .236 with 3 HR’s and 13 RBI. He hit .833 with 1 RBI in A-Short season
Cody Smith, P, Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Pitched 2 innings giving up 1 hit, 0 runs with 1 walk and 5 K’s in a 5-1 loss to Augusta. He’s 2-1 with 2 saves and an 3.65 ERA with 29 K’s in 24.2 innings. Went 0-0 with 1 save and a 2.25 ERA with 5 K’s in 4 innings in Short Season-A.
Rookie Advanced
Pioneer League
TJ Hopkins, OF, Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati Reds) - Did not play in an 11-2 win over Grand Junction. The Summerville alum is batting .301 with 3 HR’s and 20 RBI
Appalachian League
Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Pitched 2.2 innings giving up 1 hit, 4 runs with 4 walks and 4 K’s in a 14-4 win over Johnson City. The Hanahan alum is 1-4 with a 5.94 ERA and 47 K’s in 33.1 innings in the Appalachian League. He’s 0-0 with 1 save with a 2.25 ERA and 6 K’s in 4 innings in the Pioneer League.
Ryan Troutman, P, Bristol Pirates (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Did not pitch in a 7-6 loss to Princeton. The Woodland alum is 1-2 with 2 saves, a 5.82 ERA and 15 K’s in 17 innings of work.
Rookie League
Arizona League
Nick Ciuffo, C, AZL Reds (Cincinnati Reds) - Assigned to Rookie League on a rehab assignment, went 1-1 with a double (1), a walk, a run scored and an RBI in a 12-0 win over AZL Padres 2. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .228 with 2 HR’s and 6 RBI in Triple-A. He’s batting .167 in the majors.
