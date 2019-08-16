Man charged after alleged carjacking, chase in N. Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly carjacked someone at a Chick-Fil-A in North Charleston and then fled from police Thursday, according to an incident report.
Harley Jeffrey Douglas, 33, has been charged with carjacking and failure to stop for blue lights.
Officers responded to the Chick-Fil-A on Centre Pointe Drive around 9:51 p.m. on Thursday night where a man told them that another man armed with a knife got out of his car, confronted him and his girlfriend, hit the man on the side of the face and took off in his Ford F250.
A short time later, an officer saw the Ford F250 pull into an Exxon gas station in the 2300 block of Ashley Phosphate Road when the vehicle took off, according to the incident report.
Officers chased the truck down Northwoods Boulevard and back out onto Rivers Avenue before the Douglas bailed on foot, according to the report.
Douglas was later found hiding in a residence on College Park Road where he was arrested, the report stated.
