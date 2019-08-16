Man exposed himself to women at Charleston Co. public library branch, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man was caught allegedly exposing himself to women at a Charleston County public library branch on Thursday.
Joshua Malcom Coaxum, 27, has been charged with indecent exposure.
A North Charleston police officer responded to the Dorchester Road library branch around 1:30 p.m. where a library security guard stated that Coaxum was seen masturbating by two women at the library.
One woman stated she could see Coaxum masturbating to women walking in and out of the library from across the parking lot.
