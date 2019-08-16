More than 2k students expected to move into CofC dorms this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Thousands of students, parents, siblings, and plenty of moving boxes are expected to descend on downtown Charleston this weekend.
The College of Charleston is expecting 2,000 students to move in with many street closures anticipated to help facilitate the move-in weekend.
Friday, August 16
- St Philip Street northbound lane closed from Vanderhorst to Warren 1pm to 7pm
- St Philip Street southbound lane closed from George to Liberty 1pm to 7pm
Saturday, August 17
- George Street closed from St Philip to King 8am to 2pm
- Liberty Street closed from St Philip to King 8am to 2pm
- St Philip Street closed from Vanderhorst to Calhoun 7am to 7pm
- Warren Street closed from St Philip to King 8am to 2pm
- Wentworth Street closed from St Philip to Coming 1pm to 7pm
The first day of classes will be this Tuesday, August 20.
700 students have already moved in to the college dorms. Even through the madness, many students are excited.
“I really love move in time. It’s my favorite time of the year. That’s when all of the friends and families get back together. For me, it was like moving into my home,”Claire Falleson, a junior, said. “So having to help the kids move into their homes for the school year is just really exciting to me to see how excited they are.”
The college released an overview of this year’s freshman class.
A total of 2,091 students will comprise the CofC freshman class of 2023. Those students come from 44 states and the District of Columbia as well as from overseas military bases and 10 other countries.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.