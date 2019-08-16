Mountain Air Cools Off Red-Hot RiverDogs

The RiverDogs continue their weekend stay in Asheville on Friday night, taking on the Tourists at 7:05 p.m. from McCormick Field. Charleston will send right-hander Charlie Ruegger (2-2, 6.96) to the hill in the second contest to face Asheville for the first time. The New Jersey native was roughed up his last time out, yielding nine runs while completing five innings last Saturday in Hickory. It will make the first time Ruegger has made back-to-back starts in a RiverDogs uniform this year with six of his prior eight outings coming in relief. The Tourists will counter with southpaw Nick Bush (6-9, 4.37). The former LSU ace faces the RiverDogs for a fifth time this season having allowed 16 runs (14 earned) in 18 2/3 previous innings against the Yankees affiliate lineup. Bush is coming off one of his better starts of the season, allowing just a pair of earned runs over 7 1/3 frames with nine strikeouts.