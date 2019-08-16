North Charleston man sentenced to 45 years for robbing, killing man

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for robbing then fatally killing a man.
Solicitor Scarlett A. Wilson announced that 22-year-old Maulique Heyward was convicted by a jury of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in Charleston County General Sessions Court on Thursday.
His charges stem from an incident on Dec. 19, 2016 after midnight when police officers responded to a shooting on Lowell Drive.
The victim, identified as Garrett Mitchell, was found in the front yard suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital and died from his injuries.
According to prosecutors, testimony from a juvenile acquaintance of Heyward’s revealed that she, at Heyward’s request, had lured the victim to that location under the guise of consummating a drug deal with Heyward.
“Upon arriving, the victim was confronted by the defendant and a co-defendant, who robbed him of his cash, wallet and cell phone,” the solicitor’s office said."While being robbed the victim produced a pistol, and a struggle over the weapon ensued between him and Maulique Heyward."
Authorities said Heyward was able to disarm the victim and, while the victim pleaded for his life, shot him three times before fleeing the scene with his co-defendant.
The solicitor’s office said Maulique Heyward was developed as a person of interest through tips and surveillance video. He was brought in for questioning the day after the shooting.
“Although denying having robbed the victim, he eventually admitted to shooting the victim, but claimed to have acted in self-defense,” prosecutors said."At trial, the State introduced recordings of a number of incriminating phone calls made by the defendant from the Charleston County Detention Center, which corroborated the robbery of the victim."
Officials with the Ninth Solicitor’s Office said in one of these calls Heyward is heard communicating his desire to kill the juvenile witness that testified at the trial.
After the verdict, Circuit Court Judge Roger Young sentenced the defendant to 40 years on the murder charge, and 5 years on the possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime charge, to be served consecutively for a total of 45 years.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant Solicitors Richard Waring and Price Sigal of the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
