Orangeburg mechanic run over by tractor-trailer, officials say

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating an incident in Orangeburg County where a mechanic was run over and killed by a tractor-trailer.
According to Trooper First Class Tyler Tidwell, the incident happened just after 10:30 Thursday morning at Waggoners Trucking located at 2289 Homestead Road. Authorities said the mechanic got under the 18-wheeler to make some repairs. The driver got in the truck not knowing the mechanic was under it and ran him over.
At this time, no charges have been filed.
