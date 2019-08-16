RiverDogs Announce 2020 Schedule

The RiverDogs will travel 9,400 miles over the course of the 140-game slate. Nearby North Augusta, the home of the GreenJackets, will be the Dogs’ most common destination with 14 contests scheduled to be played at SRP Park on the year, followed by Greenville (10), and Columbia and Rome (9 each). Charleston will face the division rival GreenJackets 25 times by the end of the year, their most common foe, while taking on the Drive 22 times along with Asheville and Rome 16 times apiece. Greenville will be the most common visitor to Riley Park next year with 12 games scheduled at The Joe in the Yankees-Red Sox matchup.