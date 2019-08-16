Sailor says he was shot at in Summerville in apparent road rage incident

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Navy sailor said he was shot at Thursday afternoon at a Summerville intersection.
Christian Crossley said it all began when a car started following him around 5 p.m. and that it would end in gunfire at the intersection of Farmington Road and Tamaka Drive.
“They gave me the middle finger," Crossley said. “They told me a bunch of profanity. Then, they pointed their fingers at me like a fake gun, and they did the hand gesture of shooting me, and of course me in reality, I never thought anything like this would happen to me, so I really didn’t think anything of it.”
Minutes later, the situation escalated.
“My vehicle was going straight, and they’re turning off to the right, about a 45-degree angle, and when they started turning that’s when they started opening fire," Crossley said. “Your adrenaline’s pumping, and of course you hear the gunshot ring out, and there was multiple ones, and then it hit my truck at least twice, and my back glass shatters, and you’re just like oh my God what happened. There’s no way that was a bullet who hit me. I’m in the middle of Summerville, how’s this possible.”
At least two people have been arrested in connection with this incident, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.
“I have no idea what they wanted, why they did it. I can only think of road rage," Crossley said.
