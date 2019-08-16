As Sanford warns a ‘storm is coming,’ he’s still weighing primary challenge to Trump

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC/WRDW/WAGT) - It has been a month since former Congressman and South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford announced he would consider running against Donald Trump in a 2020 presidential primary.
Though Sanford gave himself 30 days to come to a decision on whether to challenge the president, there has still been no word on a final decision.
The two-term governor and ex-District 1 congressman visited New Hampshire -- one of the first GOP primary states -- as he weighs his options.
In an interview with CNN, Sanford says he's considering input from the coast of the Palmetto State as well as across the country.
Sanford says he realizes he faces history.
"What I think is important is a conversation and you just don't know where it leads, and the people who have been encouraging me to do this have said, 'We need to have a conversation about what it means to be a Republican,' because the bent that we have been moving toward here of late is not consistent with the values and the ideals that they believe in for a very long time," Sanford said.
Last month, he said America will spend more on interest than on its national defense bill in just three years. When national security issues are discussed, Sanford says, what’s left out of the discussion is a prediction of Adm. Mike Millen, former chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff, who called the debt and deficit as the biggest security threat.
“And I’m not sure that the presidential run is the way, maybe it started advocacy group,” Sanford said. “But we have got to, again, register this in this presidential year, in this presidential race in a way that is currently not finding currency. I think that’s a real problem.
If he does opt-in to the race, Sanford would join former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld in challenging the president.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.