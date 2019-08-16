Sen. Graham plans to propose red-flag bill in wake of recent shootings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham said that, after spending the weekend with President Donald Trump discussing the tragic shootings in El Paso and Dayton, he plans to propose a bi-partisan red-flag bill in the next month.
Red flag laws allow law enforcement or family members to ask a court to temporarily remove a person’s guns if they think the person is a danger to themselves or others.
“All of us need to be protected against people who are mentally unhinged, hateful, and dangerous,” Graham said. “There are just too many of these cases where the warning signs were ignored, and after the fact, you ask why didn’t somebody do something? We are trying to address that, and I am working with the President to see if we can find a solution.”
Graham said that this legislation is to stop people who are terrorizing communities with threats to shoot up places.
The federal law would provide grant money to states with red-flag laws to hire mental health professionals to help law enforcement determine what cases to present to the judge.
So far, 17 states have already enacted red law legislation, but South Carolina is not one of them.
“In terms of what South Carolina does in terms of red-flag legislation, I’m confident the state will make a good decision for South Carolina,” Sen. Graham said. “But those states who have already gone down that road, I’m talking to the Sheriff's Association and I’m working with the President. This is a priority his and I want to find a solution that is bi-partisan that the president would sign and we will see if we can get there, protecting the rights of gun owners, but it’s really important to keep guns out of the hands of people who are clearly unstable. We can do better and we will do better.”
Graham said this bill will be introduced in September. He said he is not trying to restrict gun ownership rights. Rather, he is trying to create a due process system that would keep guns out of the wrong hands.
Senator Graham is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which held a hearing earlier this year on the red flag laws.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.