Stalled front to bring scattered downpours over the next few days

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The chance of rain will be high over the next couple of days as a stalled front sits over the area producing occasional showers and storms. Any rain over the next few days could be heavy at times, especially near the coast.
Scattered rain is possible this morning and afternoon with the best chance of rain near the coast early today and shifting inland for the second half of the day. Keep the umbrellas ready to go as we head into the weekend! Scattered downpours are possible again Saturday morning and afternoon. We’ll start to see more sunshine and few storms starting on Sunday.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.
SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 91.
