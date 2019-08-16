STJFD launches new emergency medical squad for faster response times

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The St. Johns Fire District just launched an emergency medical squad to keep up with an increase in emergency calls.
The fire district recently purchased two quick response SUVs that will respond to STFD’s service area, which includes John’s, Kiawah, Seabrook, and Wadmalaw islands.
As the district has grown over the years, so have the emergency calls.
Fire Marshal Ryan Kunitzer says the main goals are to improve response times, reduce wear and tear to the fire engines, and provide faster service to folks who live in the service area.
“St. Johns fire district is a very large district and a lot of times it can take a long time for emergency medical responders to arrive,” said Kunitzer. “We wanted to implement a squad that could be located in certain areas so they could get to those incidents faster.”
Two STJFD personnel are assigned to an SUV and they focus mostly on medical calls, which could be anything from a fall to a cardiac medical event.
Kunitzer says over 90% of STJFD personnel are certified to the Emergency Technician Base Level or above.
“Any time you call 911 and have an emergency medical incidence throughout the Lowcountry traditionally a fire truck shows up with an ambulance, “ said Kunitzer. “You have this emergency medical squad that shows up and may get there faster, and then they can start initiating care before an ambulance shows up to take them to the hospital.”
He says that by having this squad, it will help fire personnel focus on things like fires, vehicle accidents, and more.
This one medical squad was just launched on Monday and already they have responded to 15 calls.
An additional squad will be placed in service by the end of the year that will be stationed on John’s Island.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.