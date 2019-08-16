USC’s Pollard Retires From Football

Pollard, a 6-1, 235-pounder from Moultrie, Ga., was expected to play an important role in the Gamecock offense and on special teams in 2019. He logged 17 catches for 203 yards over the past three seasons, playing in 38 games, including three starts. He earned three team awards on special teams during the 2018 season - Unselfish Teammate, Tenacity and Leadership, and was honored as the Jim Carlen Special Teams Player of the Spring earlier this year. He was also recognized as the Harold White GPA Award winner for Special Teams this spring, and has been a member of several SEC Academic honor rolls.