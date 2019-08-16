What’s Driving You Crazy: Congestion at I-26 and I-526 merge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After our viewer, Kali B., write in about the merge of I-26 and I-526, traffic reporter, Abbey O’Brien, got answers.
“Everyday there are accidents and the congestion, especially at the 526 merger in both directions, causes extreme traffic...The left lane is constantly being blocked by slow moving traffic,” she said.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is aware of the issue and is working on a solution. In fact, the interchange is listed as the #2 project in the 2035 CHATS Long Range Transportation Plan. SCDOT says the merge is a “major source of congestion” for the following reasons:
- The high number of vehicles that move between I-526 and I-26
- The interchanges are close together, so they do not allow much room for cars to merge onto the highway
- The on and off-ramps are steep and have tight curves which slows the flow of traffic
A project manager said SCDOT is working right now to come up with several options to make the interchange smoother and those options will be presented to the public this fall. Over the coming months, the SCDOT project team will be in communities potentially affected by the project. These small group meetings will be held in the residential communities to discuss the project with residents and businesses.
Right now, a drop-in meeting is planned for November 21 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Charleston Area Convention Center. This is a long term project and construction isn’t schedule to begin until after 2021, You can get a better look at the timeline: here.
You can let Live5News know what’s driving you crazy on Lowcountry roads by filling out the form: here.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.