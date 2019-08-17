Disturbance in Florida could bring heavy rain to South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A disturbance set to move off the coast of Florida could produce some heavy rainfall for South Carolina and may develop into a tropical system.
National Hurricane Center officials say the disturbance is currently over the northeastern area of Florida.
Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said the system could bring heavy rainfall across the southeast, and currently has a 20% chance of tropical development.
Walsh said regardless, we’re still in for a wet weekend especially for Saturday.
Forecasters say any tropical development of this system is expected to be slow to occur over the next few days while it moves northeastward at 5 to 10 mph near the coasts of Georgia, South and North Carolina.
“Regardless of development, the disturbance is forecast to produce heavy rainfall along with a threat of flash flooding in that region,” NHC officials said.
The system is expected to move out of the area by early next week.
