Disturbance in Florida could bring heavy rain to South Carolina
By Ray Rivera | August 16, 2019 at 9:23 PM EDT - Updated August 16 at 10:22 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A disturbance set to move off the coast of Florida could produce some heavy rainfall for South Carolina and may develop into a tropical system.

National Hurricane Center officials say the disturbance is currently over the northeastern area of Florida.

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said the system could bring heavy rainfall across the southeast, and currently has a 20% chance of tropical development.

Walsh said regardless, we’re still in for a wet weekend especially for Saturday.

Forecasters say any tropical development of this system is expected to be slow to occur over the next few days while it moves northeastward at 5 to 10 mph near the coasts of Georgia, South and North Carolina.

“Regardless of development, the disturbance is forecast to produce heavy rainfall along with a threat of flash flooding in that region,” NHC officials said.

The system is expected to move out of the area by early next week.

