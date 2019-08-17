First Baptist wins season opener, Jamborees held around the Lowcountry

By Kevin Bilodeau | August 17, 2019 at 8:32 AM EDT - Updated August 17 at 9:07 AM

SCISA Football

First Baptist 35, Trinity-Byrnes 21 - Sincere Brown caught 5 passes for 166 yards and 2 TD’s as the Hurricanes outscored the Titans 28-0 in the 2nd half to go to 1-0 on the season.

Dorchester County Showdown

Summerville 7, Ashley Ridge 0

Ashley Ridge 0, Woodland 0

Ft. Dorchester 14, Woodland 0

Ft. Dorchester 7, Summerville 0

Moncks Corner Lions Club Jamboree

Wade Hampton 6, Goose Creek 0

Colleton Co. 21, Goose Creek 14

Stratford 0, Colleton Co. 0

Andrews 20, Stratford 7

Cane Bay 9, Andrews 0

Cane Bay 0, Hanahan 0

Berkeley 21, Hanahan 0

Charleston County Coastal Clash

Burke 32, Military Magnet 0

Timberland 33, Baptist Hill 6

West Ashley 21, Stall 6

