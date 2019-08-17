First Baptist wins season opener, Jamborees held around the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
SCISA Football
First Baptist 35, Trinity-Byrnes 21 - Sincere Brown caught 5 passes for 166 yards and 2 TD’s as the Hurricanes outscored the Titans 28-0 in the 2nd half to go to 1-0 on the season.
Dorchester County Showdown
Summerville 7, Ashley Ridge 0
Ashley Ridge 0, Woodland 0
Ft. Dorchester 14, Woodland 0
Ft. Dorchester 7, Summerville 0
Moncks Corner Lions Club Jamboree
Wade Hampton 6, Goose Creek 0
Colleton Co. 21, Goose Creek 14
Stratford 0, Colleton Co. 0
Andrews 20, Stratford 7
Cane Bay 9, Andrews 0
Cane Bay 0, Hanahan 0
Berkeley 21, Hanahan 0
Charleston County Coastal Clash
Burke 32, Military Magnet 0
Timberland 33, Baptist Hill 6
West Ashley 21, Stall 6
