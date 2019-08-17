RiverDogs Fall in Early Hole, Drop Second Straight

Charleston looks for their first win of the series in Asheville on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. from McCormick Field. Charleston will send Harold Cortijo (4-3, 2.86) to the bump to face the Tourists for the second time. In his season debut on June 6, the Puerto Rican righty held the Tourists to just a pair of runs over five innings at The Joe. He has gone at least five frames and allowed two runs or fewer in nine of 11 starts this year, including his last time out on Sunday in Hickory when he navigated around a rare four walks. The Tourists will throw sinker-ball specialist Jake Bird (7-1, 2.71) in opposition. The former UCLA Bruin has thrived working down in the zone, inducing contact on the ground on 65 percent of his balls in play, the highest rate among arms with at least 80 innings thrown in the league this year. Since joining the Asheville rotation on July 25, he has won two of four starts with a 1.99 ERA.