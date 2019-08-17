SC pets deemed ‘unadoptable’ get second chance from SCDC inmates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hundreds of dogs and cats destined for euthanasia across several Lowcountry shelters are getting a second chance at life and adoption, thanks to the Mutt Mates and Meow Mates program at Allendale Correctional Institution.
The program, started in 2013, pairs carefully selected inmates with a dog or cat. Inmates can apply to be trainers and must be disciplinary free to qualify for the program. In the six years since the program’s inception, more than 550 animals have been placed in the prison program, with about 450 of those later being adopted to loving families.
Vikki Scott, president of Animal Advocates of Barnwell County, said the organization’s shelter can only accommodate a certain amount of animals. They often receive dogs and cats from the county shelters, which can have up to a 98 percent kill rate, she said.
“This gives us the opportunity to place animals with these men at Allendale Correctional, giving them a chance to train and socialize the animals,” Scott said. “In turn, they are much more appealing to potential families and are often adopted out.”
The program currently houses 25 dogs and 25 cats at Allendale Correctional. The animals sleep in the cell with their inmate trainer, who is responsible for all of their needs in addition to socializing and teaching the dogs commands.
“It’s given me a sense of purpose,” one inmate in the program said. “Instead of waking up in the morning wondering how I’m going to get through the day, I wake up looking forward to the things I can accomplish.”
The dogs spend a couple of months with the inmates before being returned to Animal Advocates of Barnwell County to be adopted. Some of the animals are strays, requiring additional attention and patience. Several of the inmates in the program have trained more than two dozen dogs.
“My first dog, I cried,” an inmate said. “Since then, I’ve adjusted to the fact that this is only temporary, but my first dog, I cried like a little girl.”
In addition to training the dogs, inmates said the dogs teach them valuable life skills in return. Some of the inmates in the program are serving life sentences, but said if they’re ever granted parole, they want to use the skills they’ve learned.
“We’re there to socialize them, but in effect, we’re socializing ourselves,” an inmate said. “Most of us don’t know how to deal with other people. We have very bad interactions with people. That’s how prison has always been. Now, you see people smiling and greeting each other like human beings and it’s a humbling experience.”
An SCDC spokesperson said the agency recently started a similar program at McCormick Correctional Institution. The program largely depends on participation from local shelters and rescue groups, the agency said.
McKendley Newton, Warden of Allendale Correctional Institution, said he has seen a shift in attitude and culture at his facility since implementing the program in 2013.
“From everyday carrying of weapons to no carrying of weapons, from everyday having to run down and prevent a fight to almost none a day,” Newton said. “I have to ask myself who I would want in my community, since many of these men will be released one day. I want someone who has been rehabilitated and has learned skills that will make them a productive member of society.”
Inmates participating in the program are offered a 400-hour certified grooming program from the East Coast School of Grooming in Beaufort. SCDC said several men have gotten jobs in that field after being released.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.