Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested for sexual assault, brutal attack on woman at Charleston dock

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a Lowcountry man accused of sexually assaulting and brutally attacking a woman at a dock in Charleston.
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 38-year-old Trenton Jermaine Walker on Friday and charged him with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and first-degree assault and battery.
The US Marshal’s Task Force assisted deputies with the arrest. Walker has a bond hearing Saturday morning.
His charges stem from an incident on the night of June 16 when authorities say Walker engaged in sexual battery with the victim while seated in a truck in the driveway of a home on Secessionville Road.
According to investigators, Walker accused the victim of cheating on him and drove her to the Sol Legare Boat Landing.
Court records state Walker pulled the victim from the car and began physically assaulting her by kicking and punching her.
An arrest affidavit states the suspect then threw the victim in the car and struck her multiple times on her head, face and body while driving.
“The victim tried to push and kick the defendant off of her, but was not successful,” authorities said in the affidavit.
According to the sheriff’s office, when the two arrived back at the home, the suspect asked her for sex, and when she refused, the suspect got on top of her and began choking her.
The victim said she tried to push and kick the suspect off of her but was not successful.
“He then told her that he would just have to rape her,” the affidavit stated.
Court records state the suspect engaged in sexual battery with the victim and held her against her will and would not let her return home until the next morning.
Authorities said the victim was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina to be treated for her injuries which included pain on her left temple, swelling in her upper left arm and an abrasion on her left hand.
