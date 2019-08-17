Tropical moisture to cause a wet start to the weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stalled front, weak area of low pressure and tons of tropical moisture will combine to bring a wet start to the weekend for many folks across the Lowcountry. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring this developing low pressure system as it slides up along our coast today. This will enhance our rain chance but is not likely to develop into a tropical system as it passes by and moves offshore. There is a 20% chance of tropical development as this moves away from us over the next couple of days. As this low moves away tomorrow, we expect a drier, sunnier day with fewer showers and storms. We’ll still a few scattered showers and storms tomorrow with highs back in the low 90s. Today’s highs will only be in the 80s due to the clouds and occasional rain. Rainfall totals by this evening could range from 1-3″ across the area. Even higher amounts are possible if any downpours stall out over one particular location. Localized street flooding is possible. We’ll keep you updated!