Two car accident on Highway 170 sends 1 to hospital

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - A two vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 170 and Parris Island Gateway sends 1 person to the hospital.
At approximately 10:50 pm Friday night the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department and the Burton Fire District responded to a two car, head on collision involving a Corvette and a mid-sized SUV. Dispatch originally reported that fire units were responding on scene to a female passenger entrapped in a vehicle. After further evaluation it was determined there were no occupants in the vehicle.
Firefighters secured the scene and provided emergency medical care while the the intersection was shut down for an hour. One of the patients was transported by Beaufort County EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.
Beaufort Police Department, SC Highway Patrol, and Beaufort County EMS also responded on scene to provide emergency assistance.
