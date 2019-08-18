Battery Fall Short Against Louisville in Mueller’s 200th Appearance

Taylor Mueller made his 200th appearance for the club Saturday night after joining the team before the start of the 2012 season. In his eighth season with the club, Mueller reflected on his career with the Battery during his postgame interview. "It's pretty wild," Mueller said. "You don't really think about it until it's in front of your face. Dusty is out here saying that I'm going to catch him pretty soon, and that's scary because he was my first ever club coach back in Seattle."