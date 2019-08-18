Blue Ridge Woes, RiverDogs Walked Off on to Drop Third Straight

The RiverDogs jumped on Asheville starter Jake Bird early, cashing in for four runs on five hits. Five straight Charleston hitters reached to open the inning, including designated hitter Josh Breaux, who smacked a two-run double off the left-center wall. The second-rounder now has an impressive 39 runs driven in in 37 games this year. His slugging percentage rose to over .500 on the season in what was his seventh game back after a return from the injured list.