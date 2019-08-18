Live 5 at First Day Festival before first week of school

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Live 5 went to Charleston’s first annual First Day Festival on Sunday.
The festival helped students prepare for a new school year with free school supplies, food giveaways and fun for the entire family.
It’s a community event that marks the beginning of the new school year.
This year it was at Liberty Square next to the South Carolina Aquarium and Gadsdenboro Park.
The festival is a celebration of education and a way for the community to show its support for school children and their teachers as they return to school for another year.
The First Day Festival was free to the public and organizers said it was made possible by the generous support of local businesses and other donations that were given.
