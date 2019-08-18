Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (8/17)

Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Did not pitch in a 4-2 loss to Johnson City. The Hanahan alum is 1-4 with a 5.94 ERA and 47 K’s in 33.1 innings in the Appalachian League. He’s 0-0 with 1 save with a 2.25 ERA and 6 K’s in 4 innings in the Pioneer League.