North Charleston Police searching for a missing vulnerable person

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -The North Charleston Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing vulnerable adult.
Jimmy Dancy, 33, was last seen on August 17, 2019 at approximately 12:00 P.M. at his care facility according to officials.
Dancy told his caregiver he was going to the store for food, and has not returned and was reported missing.
He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and khaki pants.
Dancy suffers from mental illness, and is in need of medication. He is known to be in the area of Cosgrove and McMillian Ave.
North Charleston Police Department is asking for you to call 911 if located.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.