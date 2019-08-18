Portion of Harborview Rd. to close Sunday for water facility repairs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Repair work at the Charleston Water Systems facility on Plum Island will force the partial closure of Harborview Road Sunday afternoon.
The work is being performed to repair a leak at the facility.
Between noon and 5 p.m., Harborview Road will be reduced to a single lane of travel from the South Carolina 30 ramps to the James Island Creek Bridge at the Ellis Creek Fish Camp Restaurant, Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said.
Flagmen will be present to facilitate the single lane of travel.
Motorists and First Responders can expect delays in the area and are encouraged to use Camp Road and Fort Johnson Road as alternative routes during this time, Francis said.
