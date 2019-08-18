Presidential candidates visit Charleston, speak with students and medical professionals

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Presidential candidates Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Amy Klobuchar visited voters across Charleston Saturday.
Buttigieg spoke at the College of Charleston as a part of the college’s Bully Pulpit series. The South Bend, Indiana mayor spoke about student mitigating loan debt, increasing background checks for gun owners and foreign policy.
“We could either resent the rest of the world, or we could lead the rest of the world. But we cannot do both,” Buttigieg said on stage.
Buttigieg told Live 5 News that strategically spending time in South Carolina is critical to moving forward toward the democratic primary in February.
“It’s a diverse state, it’s a place where you’ve got a lot of democrats living in a conservative environment,” Buttigieg said.” It’s the kind of place that reminds me of home in many respects even though it’s unique.”
The College of Charleston’s Bully Pulpit series aims to engage young voters in politics.
College of Charleston Senior, Finnian Cashel said he wants more students to get involved.
“I think a lot of times we don’t necessarily communicate information as well as we could,” Cashel “I think being a young voter, it’s really important to go to things like this and be informed about what you’re saying, the way you’re saying it.”
But Buttigieg was not the only presidential hopeful in the Lowcountry. Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar spoke with area doctors about the rising cost of healthcare.
“I think one of the things that I’ve seen especially in Charleston, South Carolina is you’ve got a lot of new businesses and exciting things going on but at the same time, you have a lot of people that are having a hard time affording things and paying for the expenses of pharmaceuticals for instance,” Klobuchar said. “Which is one of my big issues, that drug prices have gone up way too much.”
The candidates’ visits come during a push by many presidential hopefuls in the Palmetto State six months before the primaries. Five presidential candidates have visited across the South Carolina this week.
Despite a competitive democratic primary, both Klobuchar and Buttigieg said they’re not backing down.
“I admire a lot of the people running for president,” Buttigieg said. “But what I’m bringing is a different sense of urgency, a different approach and I think a different way to reach out to people who come from more conservative states like I do.”
“When people get to know me, I ‘m going to get their support,” Klobuchar said. “That’s what’s happened in the past and that’s what’s going to happen again.”
