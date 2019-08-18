Smith’s Four RBI Afternoon Helps RiverDogs Salvage Finale

Smith added clout to his tremendous season by going 3-for-3 to start the night, first driving a double to the left field corner to put Charleston (65-61, 28-28) on the board after shortstop Oswald Peraza reached on an infield single on the first pitch of the ballgame. In the second, Smith again stepped up with runners in scoring position and delivered, mashing a double halfway up the 42-foot high scoreboard in right to plate Ryan Lidge. In his third at-bat, the Texas native laced a single into right to bring in another pair, at the time extending the Holy City’s lead to 8-4.