TODAY: Feeling Hot with a Few Aft’n Showers & Storms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The area of low pressure that brought the Lowcountry plenty of rain is far off to the north and east today. However, deep tropical moisture lingers behind just along the coast. The heat and humidity returns with highs topping out neat 90 degrees under a heat index in the low 100s. Look for a few more clouds this afternoon, especially out at the beaches. A few downpours and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon so have the umbrellas handy!
Mainly dry conditions are expected overnight tonight under partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows should drop off to the mid 70s. Slightly greater rain chances are ahead for the 1st day back to school for many kids! Don’t forget to send them off with an umbrella. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible tomorrow afternoon. Highs should top out near 90 degrees.
TODAY: Sun and clouds, PM showers and storms possible; HIGH: 90.
TOMORROW: Showers and storms possible; HIGH: 90.
TUESDAY: Mainly dry; HIGH: 89.
WEDNESDAY: Slightly warmer, mainly dry; HIGH: 91
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
