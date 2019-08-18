TODAY: Feeling Hot with a Few Aft’n Showers & Storms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The area of low pressure that brought the Lowcountry plenty of rain is far off to the north and east today. However, deep tropical moisture lingers behind just along the coast. The heat and humidity returns with highs topping out neat 90 degrees under a heat index in the low 100s. Look for a few more clouds this afternoon, especially out at the beaches. A few downpours and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon so have the umbrellas handy!