WCSC received five awards in 2019 SCBA Star Awards

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - WCSC received awards in five different categories in the 2019 Star Awards hosted by the South Carolina Broadcasters Association.
The 2019 SCBA’s State Television and Radio (STAR) Awards Ceremony, An Evening in Paris, was held on Saturday at the Hilton Columbia Center.
SCBA presented two awards in most categories. The Award of Merit went to stations taking second place in a category and the STAR Award went to those taking first.
WCSC received Awards of Merit in the following categories:
- Television Production, Multi Spot Campaign: Live 5 Marketing, Charleston County School Sexual Assault
- Television Broadcast News Feature/ Franchise: Abbey O’Brien, Dancing with her Doctor
- Best Morning Newscast: Live 5 News This Morning
- Best Sports Special: Live 5 Bridge Run
WCSC received a STAR Award for Television Reporter of the Year: Carter Coyle.
The South Carolina Broadcasters Association is the trade association for radio and television stations in the state of South Carolina.
The whole list of award winners can be seen on scba.net
