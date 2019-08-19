BCSD: Teachers going back with 6 percent raise, some positions still need to be filled

"What is the big thing going on in law enforcement -- it's questioning shootings,” Peter Wright, an instructor with the program, explained. “Are officers making good judgement? Now we can prepare them that much more in advance. It's going to be so valuable in that sense because now when they graduate the Police Academy - they're not walking out into something they have never seen. At least in here they have a safe environment which will enable them to develop their skills." The simulator has about 700 different scenarios and those situations will update every six months based on things happening in the real world.