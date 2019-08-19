Bishop of Charleston Catholic Diocese maintains child sexual abuse allegations are false

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In a letter to the Catholics of Charleston dated Friday, Bishop of the Charleston Catholic Diocese Robert Guglielmone remained resolute in his innocence in the face a child sexual abuse allegations against him.
“This false accusation against me has no merit whatsoever, I have vigorously defended myself and will continue to do so," he wrote in part. “As this case moves forward, I remain your Bishop. I will, however, temporarily reduce my public presence, as I do not want to distract the focus from the important ministries of the Church in South Carolina – including creating safe environments for our children."
Allegations against Guglielmone first came to light last week when a lawsuit was filed against him in the state of New York.
In the suit, an alleged victim accused Guglielmone of sexually abusing him during 1978 and 1979 while Guglielmone served as a priest at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Amityville, New York.
The full text of Guglielmone’s letter can be found below:
Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,
As you know, a lawsuit has been filed against me alleging that I have committed a grievous act. The abuse of a child is despicable. This false accusation against me has no merit whatsoever; I have vigorously defended myself and will continue to do so.
I understand that these are challenging times for you, the faithful, and the coming days may be even more so. Please know that I am grateful for your prayers. St. Michael the Archangel, pray for us.
