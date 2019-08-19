Board rules Boeing firing pro-union flight line workers was ‘unlawful retaliation’

“This ruling is a landmark first step to victory for workers at Boeing South Carolina,” IAM International President Robert Martinez Jr. said. “Boeing has continuously and systematically ignored the law and trampled on the rights of its own employees in South Carolina. We call on Boeing to immediately reinstate our members, sit down now to negotiate a contract with its Flight Line employees, end its scorched-Earth anti-union campaign and get back to the business of working with the IAM and our members to build aircraft. Now is not the time for Boeing to be abusing its safety rules to harass and fire experienced and skilled workers who are critical to the safety of Boeing airplanes.”