Charleston City Council delays acceptance of final report on mayor’s spending until Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Audit Committee decided late Monday afternoon to defer the acceptance of a final report on the spending practices of Mayor John Tecklenburg.
Council struggled to approve accepting the report because some members said they wanted to see more information first.
Last month, the audit found, among other things, issues with travel and meal expenses and the use of city issued credit cards. There were some expenses that the auditor said did not benefit the public, among them business cards for the mayor’s wife, which triggered the audit in the first place.
The auditor also found problems with city funds being used to pay for a birthday party for an individual and to take out a newspaper ad to congratulate another person on his birthday.
The auditor also said there were policy violations with the use of procurement or P-cards by employees, including no detailed receipts or what kind of business was discussed.
Michael R. Burchstead, a former general counsel to the State Ethics Commission, was hired as special counsel to the audit.
“I found no self-dealing by the mayor or any actions or conduct showing the Mayor or Mrs. Tecklenburg have personally financially benefited from their actions,” Burchstead said in his report. “No action of Mayor Tecklenburg or his family appears to be borne out of desire to use the Office of the Mayor for financial gain, but rather they appear to be motivated by their interest in representing the citizens of the City.”
The audit covers the mayor’s office expenses from January 2016 through 2019.
“This process identifies something that could improve our city accounting and our city practices,” Tecklenburg said in July. "I’m all for it. It’s all for the good.”
But Tecklenburg has said he thinks politics played a role in the call for the audit.
Council members say they want to determine whether the legal office can produce additional information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
