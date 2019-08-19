Charleston city councilman drops out of race for Mayor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston City councilman announced late Sunday night that he will no longer seek the Mayor’s office in November.
Harry Griffin, who represents district 10, made his intentions clear in a Facebook post.
“I will not be filing to run for Office this fall,” he wrote. “Instead, I will continue to fight for District 10 and continuing to grow in the private sector and as a person. I thank you for your love and support always. I love you all and will continue to fight for you. If you donated to my campaign, I will reimburse you or you can be my first donors to my future campaign. May God Bless You, The USA, and The City of Charleston.”
The audit of the Mayor’s office found some “questionable practices” including problems with city funds being used to pay for a birthday party for an individual and to take out a newspaper ad to congratulate another person on his birthday.
The auditor also said there were policy violations with the use of procurement or P cards by employees, including no detailed receipts or what kind of business was discussed.
The audit committee met again in late July, saying the audit has not yet been completed.
The mayoral election is set for Nov. 5. Tecklenburg is looking to win his second term in office after he beat out State Rep. Leon Stavrinakis in a runoff election with 58 percent of the vote in 2015. Councilman Mike Seekings also remains in the race.
