DD2 opens new career and technology center for students

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - New this year, students in Dorchester District Two will get hands-on experience in a new state-of-the-art technology center on the Summerville High School campus.
The high school is offering intensive classes in manufacturing, engineering, biomedical sciences, video technology and more.
District officials say they worked with major manufacturing companies in the area to not only get the right equipment, but also raise $750,000 for the facility.
Superintendent Joseph Pye toured the facility and said the district had a vision for a building, but a bigger mission for the students that will fill it.
“The vision is that we want them to certainly appreciate this,” Pye said. "They are going to be in complete awe. I am a lot older than the students and I’ve never seen such.”
Now, he said the career and technology center will be a bridge between the students and the workforce.
“We have an unprepared workforce for all the companies we are trying to attract to the Charleston area,” Pye said. “So that’s why we jumped on this as how can we be a part of this. But more importantly, let’s position the students in Dorchester two to be first in line for all these top jobs that are going unfilled because they can’t find the labor.”
Last year, there were 8000 students involved in career and technology programs district wide.
