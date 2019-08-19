Deputies: 1 in custody after chase in North Charleston

By Patrick Phillips and Live 5 Web Staff | August 19, 2019 at 5:48 PM EDT - Updated August 19 at 6:39 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person has been taken into custody following a chase Monday afternoon.

The chase ended shortly before 5:40 p.m. in North Charleston in the area of Northside Drive, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Capt. Roger Antonio.

Witnesses said the vehicle involved was down to three wheels.

North Charleston chase video

Posted by Live 5 News on Monday, August 19, 2019

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect fled during an attempted traffic stop.

Antonio said the suspect was detained in the area of North Forest Drive after a K-9 unit apprehended him.

Deputies have not yet released the identity of the person taken into custody.

