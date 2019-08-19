Deputies: 1 in custody after chase in North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person has been taken into custody following a chase Monday afternoon.
The chase ended shortly before 5:40 p.m. in North Charleston in the area of Northside Drive, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Capt. Roger Antonio.
Witnesses said the vehicle involved was down to three wheels.
According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect fled during an attempted traffic stop.
Antonio said the suspect was detained in the area of North Forest Drive after a K-9 unit apprehended him.
Deputies have not yet released the identity of the person taken into custody.
